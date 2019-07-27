Joules (LON:JOUL) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of JOUL stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Tuesday. Joules has a 12 month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 347 ($4.53). The company has a market cap of $218.61 million and a PE ratio of 22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Joules’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Joules’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Colin Nigel Porter sold 209,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £518,196.12 ($677,115.01).

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

