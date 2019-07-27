John J. Gottfried Sells 30,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $833,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,002,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 414,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 68,983 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

