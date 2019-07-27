John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBT. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields cut John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.12. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.44 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

