JMP Securities Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $630.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $525.00 to $630.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered International Container Terminal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $621.60.

CoStar Group stock opened at $634.26 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $636.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $566.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,490,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,402,000 after buying an additional 266,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,256,000 after purchasing an additional 103,268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 180,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 88,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

