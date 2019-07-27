Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.86 ($35.88).

Several research analysts have recently commented on JEN shares. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $122.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of ETR JEN traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, hitting €25.70 ($29.88). The company had a trading volume of 108,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a 12 month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

