Jefferies Financial Group Raises BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Price Target to GBX 325

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 351.33 ($4.59).

Get BBA Aviation alerts:

BBA Aviation stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Wednesday. BBA Aviation has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.