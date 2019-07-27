Jabil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,621 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,005% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

JBL opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Jabil has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $302,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,460,795. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

