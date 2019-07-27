iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33.

