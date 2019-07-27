iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Fis Group Inc.

Fis Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Fis Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fis Group Inc. owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 487.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.