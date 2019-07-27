iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of CMBS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,670. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.