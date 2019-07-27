Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.85, 1,450,294 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,425,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $42,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $19,568,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 94,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,487,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

