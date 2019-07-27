Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $24.90. 1,210,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,798. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,070,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $191,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

