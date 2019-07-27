Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 336,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

