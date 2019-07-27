Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.67. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.