Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Boosted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 14.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.15% of Intuit worth $104,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,227,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after acquiring an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 26,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 901,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 898,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intuit by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,611,000 after acquiring an additional 416,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intuit by 27,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 364,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 362,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,251. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $284.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,723,713.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

