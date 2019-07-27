Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 341 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 155,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,580,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

