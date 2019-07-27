Intl Fcstone Inc. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in General Electric by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 69,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 136,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in General Electric by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 613,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 164,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,296,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

