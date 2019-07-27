Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.35. The company has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

