International Paper (NYSE:IP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 3,677,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Paper has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $234,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

