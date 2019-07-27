Interactive Financial Advisors Has $70,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

AT&T stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,127,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,718,570. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $246.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

