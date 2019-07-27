Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,380,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,786. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 234.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

