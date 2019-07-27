Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra Lifesciences updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 431,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,373. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,808 shares of company stock worth $1,509,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 7.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

