Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $1,802,893.32 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 27,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $1,802,893.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 559,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,304,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 11.75. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.14 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Neogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Neogen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.