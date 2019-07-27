Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $147,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jeff Zhou sold 2,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $297,000.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.68. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 110,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

