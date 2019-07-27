Insider Selling: Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider Sells £773,685 in Stock

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider David Egan sold 130,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76), for a total value of £773,685 ($1,010,956.49).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 608.80 ($7.96) on Friday. Electrocomponents plc has a twelve month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 771 ($10.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 611.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.30. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 783 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 686.38 ($8.97).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.