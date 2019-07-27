Insider Selling: Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider Sells £773,685 in Stock

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider David Egan sold 130,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76), for a total value of £773,685 ($1,010,956.49).
Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 608.80 ($7.96) on Friday. Electrocomponents plc has a twelve month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 771 ($10.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 611.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.30. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.
Electrocomponents Company Profile
Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.
