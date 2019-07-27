Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Purchases $19,196.48 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,196.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,120.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,504 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,325.04.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,252 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $8,585.28.

On Monday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,253 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,173.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,888 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,606.08.

On Monday, July 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,844 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,900.80.

On Friday, July 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 101 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $333.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 581 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,923.11.

On Monday, July 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,164 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $11,042.36.

Shares of BTN opened at $2.67 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

