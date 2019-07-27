Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Purchases $19,196.48 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,196.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,120.00.
- On Friday, July 19th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,504 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,325.04.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,252 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $8,585.28.
- On Monday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,253 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,173.46.
- On Friday, July 12th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,888 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,606.08.
- On Monday, July 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,844 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,900.80.
- On Friday, July 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 101 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $333.30.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 581 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,923.11.
- On Monday, July 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,164 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $11,042.36.
Shares of BTN opened at $2.67 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.55.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.