INO COIN Price Tops $2.01 on Major Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00021304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a total market cap of $361.67 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00294155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.01589987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00118705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023860 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000603 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

