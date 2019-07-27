Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) & Luxoft (NASDAQ:LXFT) Head to Head Survey

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Innovative Solutions & Support alerts:

This table compares Innovative Solutions & Support and Luxoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions & Support -7.31% -3.24% -2.95% Luxoft 4.60% 12.33% 9.78%

23.9% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Luxoft shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Solutions & Support and Luxoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions & Support $13.85 million 6.84 -$3.65 million N/A N/A Luxoft $906.77 million 2.19 $57.01 million $2.09 28.22

Luxoft has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions & Support.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innovative Solutions & Support and Luxoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions & Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Luxoft 0 4 2 0 2.33

Luxoft has a consensus price target of $50.20, suggesting a potential downside of 14.90%. Given Luxoft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luxoft is more favorable than Innovative Solutions & Support.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Solutions & Support has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luxoft has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luxoft beats Innovative Solutions & Support on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; and utilities management systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. Its products and platforms include Populus, a tool chain for human machine interface (HMI) design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; Qt Automotive Suite, which enables developers to create stunning user experience and ease the integration toward the system backend; AllView, an user-experience demonstrator; software tools and consulting services focused on scheduling analysis, architecture optimization, and timing verification; Pelux, a base development platform; and ARP, an automotive hardware reference platform. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, healthcare and life sciences, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, energy, and other industries. The company operates in North America, Europe, Russia, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Luxoft Holding, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Luxoft Holding, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IBS Group Holding Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.