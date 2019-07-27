Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $74.98 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.79.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

