Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 1,596,200 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IEA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,881. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $190.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Dean Layman bought 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $52,299.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

