Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 37.7% in July

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 69,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,019. The company has a market cap of $126.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 18,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $55,588.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David E. Berger sold 18,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $57,739.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 726,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,970.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,306 shares of company stock worth $244,037. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 5,644.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,746,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,335 shares during the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

