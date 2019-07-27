Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 1,050 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 893.80 ($11.68).

Shares of LON INF traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 883.20 ($11.54). The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 825.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.83. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 869 ($11.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Informa’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

In other news, insider John Rishton bought 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

