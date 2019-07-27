Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.35.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.11 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $700,185.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David W. Heard acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at $252,954.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,250. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

