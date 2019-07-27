Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IDSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 14,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99. Industrial Services of America has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter. Industrial Services of America had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

