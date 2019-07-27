Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $78.32. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.41, with a volume of 605,792 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 312,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 297,790 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $23,085,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $9,227,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 983.2% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 103,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $6,700,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

