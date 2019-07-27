Impleum (IMPL) Price Tops $0.0080

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $41,497.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00288459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.66 or 0.01625638 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00120504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023942 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Impleum

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 5,476,551 coins and its circulating supply is 5,156,226 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.