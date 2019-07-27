Imperial Capital Weighs in on Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $607.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.11 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,907,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 815,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,687,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,478 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

