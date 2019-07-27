IMI (LON:IMI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yunji in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,078.33 ($14.09).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.51. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

