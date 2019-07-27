Image Resources (ASX:IMA) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.29 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.21), approximately 4,882,553 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.30 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.59. The company has a market cap of $247.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.26.

In related news, insider Huang Li purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($170,212.77). Also, insider Patrick Mutz 900,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. Insiders purchased a total of 4,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,600 in the last quarter.

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company. The company focuses on mining, ore processing, and production of heavy mineral concentrates. Its flagship projects are the Boonanarring and Atlas projects, which are North Perth Basin mineral sands projects located in Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

