Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,542. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

