IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.45.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 124.46%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.