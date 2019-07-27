IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 31.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 27.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. New Street Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Shares of SBAC opened at $236.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.51. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $237.09.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.16, for a total transaction of $387,699.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,645 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

