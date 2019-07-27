IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 94,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,841 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,831,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,164,000 after acquiring an additional 354,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

