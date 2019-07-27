IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 46.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 30,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.30 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

In related news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.