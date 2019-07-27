IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,801 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of VF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 49,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VF stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.39.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

