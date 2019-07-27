IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 24,525 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,295,000 after buying an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,463,000 after buying an additional 76,282 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,870,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,660,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

Shares of XOM opened at $74.81 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

