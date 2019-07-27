IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,207 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $86.66 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 14.03%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

In related news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $8,249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,369.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $349,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,457 shares of company stock worth $38,588,620. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

