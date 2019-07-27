IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,287 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,470.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $937,107.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,015. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura upped their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $152.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.