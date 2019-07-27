IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.81. 628,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. IDEX has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $173.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $2,382,490.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total value of $12,582,523.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 173,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,980,919.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,423 shares of company stock worth $16,055,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

