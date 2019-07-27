IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.68 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report sales of $644.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.50 million. IDEX posted sales of $622.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.75.

In other news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total value of $12,582,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,980,919.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,566. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 55.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 303.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 410.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX traded up $3.58 on Monday, hitting $168.81. 628,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,146. IDEX has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $173.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

